EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Non-Farm Employment Change and 46 pips price movement

past data is 353K

forecast data is 241K

actual data is 252K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity

==========

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 252,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 5.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

Job gains occurred in professional and business services, construction, food services and drinking places, health care, and manufacturing.



Employment in professional and business services rose by 52,000 in December. Monthly job gains in the industry averaged 61,000 in 2014. In December, employment increased in administrative and waste services (+35,000), computer systems design and related services (+9,000), and architectural and engineering services (+5,000).

Employment in accounting and bookkeeping services declined (-14,000), offsetting an increase of the same amount in November.



==========

EURUSD M5: 46 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event :



