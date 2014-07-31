CANADA: economy is rising by 0.4 percent in May after a 0.1 percent increase last month
Currency

CANADA: economy is rising by 0.4 percent in May after a 0.1 percent increase last month

31 July 2014, 15:54
Patti
Patti
0
168

The Canadian economy grew at the fastest pace in four months in May, driven by gains in manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, energy and construction.

Gross domestic product, the total of goods and services produced in the country, rose 0.4% to 1.62 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.49 trillion), accelerating from a 0.1% increase in each of the prior two months, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

The rise was in line with market expectations, according to a report from Royal Bank of Canada. Year-on-year growth picked up to 2.3% from 2.1%.


#usdcad, GDP, loonie