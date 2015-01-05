Australian shares crawl into the new year

Because thin volumes thanks to many traders enjoying holidays leave the stock-market with a lack of conviction to move, the Australian sharemarket has terminated the second trading day of the year up slightly.

The price of brent crude slumped to a fresh five-year low, dropping a further 1.5 per cent to $US55.58 per barrel, following a 1.6 per cent slump on Friday, as a lack of production output cuts and more supply from countries outside of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, mainly US Shale, drag on the price. Inspite of this, Australia's biggest oil producer Woodside Petroleum lifted 0.5 per cent to $38.33, while Santos pushed 0.9 per cent higher to $8.26.

Resources giant BHP Billiton slipped 0.2 per cent to $29.48, main rival Rio Tinto rose 0.3 per cent per cent to $58.48 while iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group dropped 0.4 per cent to $2.31. Economists supposed that the plunges in oil and iron ore over the last year will end any of capital management this year from BHP.



Liquified National Gas Limited signed a deal with engineering group KBR to help with the delivery of the first $US2 billion phase of its Magnolia LNG export terminal in Louisiana. LNG shares fell 4.1 per cent to $2.33.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 14.4 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5450.3, while the broader All Ordinaries Index gained 14.5 points, or 0.3 per cent to 5429.5.

"The volumes aren't there, the bid offers are pretty light. We saw the market open negatively, which was a little bit of a surprise because Wall Street did pretty much nothing on Friday," Quay Equities head of trading Tristan K'Nell. "Realistically, you're probably not going to see any real action until the middle of the month, when everyone comes back from holidays and fund managers have a look at their portfolios again," Mr K'Nell said.

Trading could pick up later in the week, the US non-farm payrolls, however Mr K'Nell said he expected there would be little moving before half-year earnings season in February.

Regarding financials, Commonwealth Bank rose 0.2 per cent to $$85.95, National Australia Bank added 0.1 per cent to $33.61 and Westpac lost 0.3 per cent to $33.16.

As first revealed by Fairfax Media, Bank of Queensland confirmed the appointment of John Sutton as its new chief executive, following the departure of Stuart Grimshaw in August last year. BOQ shares dipped 0.3 per cent to $12.17.

Shares in ANZ dipped 0.2 per cent to $32.17, after it was reported that one of the bank's most senior traders had been suspended during an investigation of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

Shares in insurers inched higher, as the sector waits upon a decision from Federal Treasurer Joe Hockey on whether the Martin Place siege will be classified as a terrorist event. Businesses which experienced a slump in earnings because of the siege will be looking for payouts from insurance providers. However, should Mr Hockey declare it an act of terrorism, some of the money can come from a federally funded body, rather than 100 per cent from insurers.

Shares in Insurance Australia Group rose 1 per cent to $6.36, while QBE jumped 0.5 per cent to $11.25.

Skilled Group's incoming chief executive Angus McKay has started his new job two weeks early to help the labour hire and recruitment firm assess the merger proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services. Skilled shares gained 1.5 per cent to $1.72, while Programmed shares lost 1.1 per cent to $2.62.

Seven West Media announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Dave Boorman, named the deputy CFO Warwick Lynch as the person to hold the job while a new candidate is found. Seven West shares fell 0.4 per cent to $1.37.