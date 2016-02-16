A mining company found a 400-carat diamond and now its shares are going wild

An Australian mining company has just announced the discovery of an enormous 400-carat diamond, and its shares are going wild. The find – the biggest diamond ever unearthed in Angola – was announced by the Perth-based Lucapa Diamond Company. A short time ago, the company’s shares were up 32% to $0.425. The gem is 404.2 carats, or about 80 grams, in weight and is the fourth 100+ carat diamond recovered from the Lulo diamond project in Angola’s Lunda Norte province. The diamond is the 27th biggest.....