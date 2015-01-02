EURUSD will freefall if 1.1700 level breached

Welcome to the first trading year of 2015 everyone. Now here's some interesting analysis that I made after listening to market outlook for 2015 from several sources in Europe and the US. As you can see from the above Monthly chart of EURUSD, the pair now have passed the 1.2100 level and hovering around the 1.2050/40 level, with a possible move lower towards the 1.1880 (June 2010). But this will take some time to reach maybe a month or so, as I expect some pullback before reaching this level.

However, if the pair breached the 1.1780s level (low of 2005) it may allow this pair for another freefall towards the 1.15 level area. If this do happen it may took several months to do (maybe) and perhaps may occur around the 2015. We all have to see how the QE will be offered in the Eurozone by next week.

So I see an exciting trading opportunity this year and hope to grabs some huge pips this year. On a personal note, I am just observing the market and may not take any trade today.