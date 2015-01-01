Forex Correlations - Your Trading Edge - EURNZDH1

Forex Correlations - This week Trading EURNZDH1



This week we look at another currency pair EURNZDH1 which was the most trending. I have plotted a dynamic Forex correlation indicator with all correlations and another indicator below showing just EUR and NZD plotted for ease of viewing. We see EURNZDH1 currency pair was again trending the most this week . As you can see EUR (light blue line) was weaker and falling and was below NZD (dark magneta line) plotted as baseline. Hence, we would go short EURNZDH1 chart and the short position open till the close of session as the price was also below the custom built indicator plotted on the price chart.





Forex Correlations - Background



To be an effective trader, it is important to understand how different currency pairs move in relation to each other so traders can better understand their exposure. Some currency pairs move in tandem with each other, while others may be polar opposites. Learning about currency correlation helps traders manage their portfolios more appropriately. Regardless of your trading strategy and whether you are looking to diversify your positions or find alternate pairs to leverage your view, it is very important to keep in mind the correlation between various currency pairs and their shifting trends. It is clear then that correlations do change, which makes following the shift in correlations even more important. Sentiment and global economic factors are very dynamic and can even change on a daily basis or even hourly basis. Strong correlations today might not be in line with the longer-term correlation between two currency pairs.



Wishing my readers a happy and prosperous 2015 Trading.



