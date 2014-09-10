With miners battling iron ore prices at five-year lows, up to 235 million tonnes of iron ore capacity is expected be taken out of the market in the next 18 months. Thus, it's "the end of the Iron Age", according to Goldman Sachs.

Oversupply concurred with a slowdown in the rate of growth in China has seen the steel making ingredient fall 38 per cent this calendar year to $US83.20 per tonne. Dalian iron ore futures were down 0.3 per cent at 587 yuan, Wednesday, indicating further pressure on the spot price.

The speed of iron ore's spectacular plunge in 2014 has surprised even the most bearish of iron ore commentators.

Goldman Sachs commodity analyst Christian Lelong is now seeing his average target price of $US80 per tonne for 2015 come to fruition, albeit sooner than expected.

"2014 is the inflection point where new production capacity finally catches up with demand growth, and profit margins begin their reversion to the historical mean; in other words, the end of the Iron Age is here," Mr Lelong said."The price decline has been dramatic, but a weak demand outlook in China and the structural nature of the surplus make a recovery unlikely."

There are expectations that Chinese iron ore producers will begin to curtail their supply with many already unprofitable, but Mr Lelong said that view is misguided.

"In many cases, the decision to maintain production at a loss-making asset is the rational choice...There are significant costs involved in idling a mine," Mr Lelong said."From a commercial perspective, the mine may incur penalties for defaulting on existing contracts with both customers and contractors. From an operation perspective, the bulk of employees have to be laid off while a skeleton staff stays behind on care and maintenance."

But that doesn't mean miners won't be forced to close due to unprofitability. In 2015 110 million tonnes of global iron ore capacity is likely to come out of the market, Mr Lelong said, mainly from the closure of small privately-owned mines in China.

Rio Tinto chief executive Sam Walsh told Reuters that he expects 125 million tonnes to be taken out of the market this year.

"I think there's already some evidence, certainly in China, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa and Australia, we are seeing some more marginal players make decisions to take capacity off," Walsh said. "We are expecting that through this year 125 million tonnes of capacity will come off in response to lower prices," he added.

While the cut to capacity is expected to stem the flow of losses, oversupply will still hold prices back, Mr Lelong said, with a forecast of $US79 per tonne in 2016.

Port inventories are above 100 million tonnes, seaborne supply is growing and China's property market is looking shaky, Citi analyst Clarke Wilkins said.

"We believe that policy support is required to achieve the Chinese growth target of 7.5 per cent," Mr Wilkins said."After targeted measures to date, broad based loosening such as RRR (reserve requirement ratio) and rate cuts may be needed later this year or next, which would improve sentiment to iron ore."

Fortescue Metals is the best placed pure play iron ore miner at the current price level, Mr Wilkins said.

"At current spot prices we forecast a realised price of $US67 per tonne in FY15 and all in cash cost of $US64 per tonne, excluding project capex," he said.

With a tighter iron ore grade discount and lessening impacts of prepayments on cash flow, all in cash costs fall to $US60 per tonne in financial year 2016, the Citi analyst said, adding that Fortescue was in a much stronger position with its balance sheet than other players.

It is the only pure play iron ore miner that generates cash with the current iron ore price, Mr Wilkins said.