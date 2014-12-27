3 Mutual Funds With 10 Years of Positive Returns

AN INTERESTING DECADE
The past 10 years of market history has been interesting, to put it mildly.
In the middle of the past decade sits the financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008-09, as well as one of the worst stock market declines in a generation, punctuated by a panic in 2008 that included a 20% crash in just one week in October of that year.
Stock prices proceeded to rise more than 150% since March 2009, despite a near-bear market decline in the second half of 2011 when the S&P 500 Index fell 17%. Also in this decade, bond prices appear to have ended their 30-year secular bull market run.
Fast-forward to today, mid-October 2014, and we face an increasingly uncertain and volatile market environment.
With so much negative sentiment pervading the global capital markets, and looking back over our self-dubbed “interesting decade,” I thought it would be interesting to see if any mutual funds were able to put up positive returns through it all. There aren’t many, but here’s a look at three mutual funds that have posted positive returns in each of the past 10 calendar years.