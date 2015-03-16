10 Monday Reads - Wet Wipes Box Says Flush and Yada Yada Yada
Analytics & Forecasts

10 Monday Reads - Wet Wipes Box Says Flush and Yada Yada Yada

16 March 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
234

Good Monday morning. Let’s jump right in with our daily train reads:

  • Remaining Rational in an Irrational Marketplace (Emotional Investorsee also Rooting For a Bear Market? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • How Many Mutual Funds Routinely Rout the Market? Zero (NYT)
  • Uh-Oh: 401(k) Stock Allocation Highest Since 2007 (Dan Lyons)
  • Learning From a Lagging Mutual Fund: The once-highflying Hussman Strategic Growth Fund weathered the crisis but missed the rally (WSJsee also A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Morgan Housel about Investing and Life (25iq)
  • Shake Shack Founder Says In-N-Out “Way, Way Upped The Fast Food Game” (Buzzfeed)
  • S.E.C. Wants the Sinners to Own Up (NY Times)
  • 2014 Was the Biggest Year For Solar Power Ever (MoJo)
  • Getting the Right Mortgage: The best deal for a borrower trading up to a bigger house may differ from the one for a first-home buyer. (WSJ)
  • Have we entered the “Anthropocene”? (IGBPsee also Defining the Anthropocene (Nature)
  • Wet Wipes Box Says Flush. New York’s Sewer System Says Don’t. (NYT)
  • Seinfeld Nears Streaming Video Deal, Yada Yada Yada (WSJ)



What are you reading?

#stock market, marketplace, mutual funds, Solar Power