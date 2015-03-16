10 Monday Reads - Wet Wipes Box Says Flush and Yada Yada Yada

0
234
Good Monday morning. Let’s jump right in with our daily train reads:
- Remaining Rational in an Irrational Marketplace (Emotional Investor) see also Rooting For a Bear Market? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- How Many Mutual Funds Routinely Rout the Market? Zero (NYT)
- Uh-Oh: 401(k) Stock Allocation Highest Since 2007 (Dan Lyons)
- Learning From a Lagging Mutual Fund: The once-highflying Hussman Strategic Growth Fund weathered the crisis but missed the rally (WSJ) see also A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Morgan Housel about Investing and Life (25iq)
- Shake Shack Founder Says In-N-Out “Way, Way Upped The Fast Food Game” (Buzzfeed)
- S.E.C. Wants the Sinners to Own Up (NY Times)
- 2014 Was the Biggest Year For Solar Power Ever (MoJo)
- Getting the Right Mortgage: The best deal for a borrower trading up to a bigger house may differ from the one for a first-home buyer. (WSJ)
- Have we entered the “Anthropocene”? (IGBP) see also Defining the Anthropocene (Nature)
- Wet Wipes Box Says Flush. New York’s Sewer System Says Don’t. (NYT)
- Seinfeld Nears Streaming Video Deal, Yada Yada Yada (WSJ)
What are you reading?