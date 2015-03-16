10 Monday Reads - Wet Wipes Box Says Flush and Yada Yada Yada

Good Monday morning. Let’s jump right in with our daily train reads:

Remaining Rational in an Irrational Marketplace (Emotional Investor) see also Rooting For a Bear Market? (A Wealth of Common Sense)

How Many Mutual Funds Routinely Rout the Market? Zero (NYT)

Uh-Oh : 401(k) Stock Allocation Highest Since 2007 (Dan Lyons)

Uh-Oh : 401(k) Stock Allocation Highest Since 2007 (Dan Lyons)

Learning From a Lagging Mutual Fund: The once-highflying Hussman Strategic Growth Fund weathered the crisis but missed the rally (WSJ)

A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Morgan Housel about Investing and Life (25iq) Shake Shack Founder Says In-N-Out “Way, Way Upped The Fast Food Game” (Buzzfeed)

S.E.C. Wants the Sinners to Own Up (NY Times)

2014 Was the Biggest Year For Solar Power Ever (MoJo)

Getting the Right Mortgage: The best deal for a borrower trading up to a bigger house may differ from the one for a first-home buyer. (WSJ)

Have we entered the "Anthropocene"? (IGBP)

Defining the Anthropocene (Nature) Wet Wipes Box Says Flush. New York’s Sewer System Says Don’t. (NYT)

Seinfeld Nears Streaming Video Deal, Yada Yada Yada (WSJ)





What are you reading?