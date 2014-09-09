US stocks up ahead of big Apple event

Apple is in steady focus on Tuesday, going into a "special event" at its headquarters, where the tech giant will likely unveil the latest versions of its popular iPhone line and possibly a new iWatch gadget.

The stock is currently up 0.8% at $99.15 and the Nasdaq's most actively traded name in premarket trading. Investors are waiting for Apple to debut a smartwatch. If no new product category is announced, investors could take profits in the stock, which is up almost 23% this year and recently hit record levels.



Daily moves have been smaller than average at the tech giant of late, with many investors holding off on making bets until the details of the products are known.

One of the market's most active names is Annie, jumping in premarket after General Mills Inc agreed to buy the organic food producer for about $820m.



Nasdaq 100 e-minis are gaining 7.25 points, or 0.18%, in volume of 20 040 contracts.

S&P 500 e-minis are up 2 points, or 0.1%, with 103 133 contracts changing hands.

e-minis are up 14 points, or 0.08%, with 20 227 contracts changing hands.