The Bombay Stock Exchange: Forex markets closed for Christmas holiday

The benchmark BSE Sensex on slumped by nearly 300 points at 27,208.61 due to heavy profit-booking, chiefly in IT, oil & gas and power shares, ignoring government approving the ordinance route to implement insurance and coal reforms.

The broader NSE Nifty also dipped by 92.90 points or 1.12 per cent to end below 8,200-mark at 8,174.10. Barring realty, all the sectoral indices closed in the

red on across-the-board selling.

The month-end dollar demand from oil companies and persisting selling by foreign funds in stocks dragged the rupee down by 23 paise to 63.51 at close against the US currency yesterday. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the rupee commenced lower at 63.43 from its previous close of 63.28.

Gold prices held steady at Rs 27,000 per ten gram at the bullion market in the national capital on scattered buying by retailers. In Mumbai, gold prices gained marginally in listless trade at the domestic bullion market here due to stray local buying interest, despite sluggish overseas sentiment.