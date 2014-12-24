Something To Read - The Successful Investor: What 80 Million People Need to Know to Invest Profitably and Avoid Big Losses

The Successful Investor: What 80 Million People Need to Know to Invest Profitably and Avoid Big Losses

by William J. O'Neil







More than 80 million investors lost 50 to 80 percent of their savings in the recent stock market crash. Investor's Business Daily publisher William J. O'Neil, however, was one of the first to see--and warn investors about--the dangers inherent in what had been, up to that point, a historic bull market run. Those who followed his counsel were able to sidestep devastating losses and emerge with their sizable bull market profits largely intact.

In The Successful Investor, O'Neil steps up to tell all investors how they can make money and, more important, avoid losses in up markets, down markets, and everything in between. Showing how mistakes made in the recent market collapse were amazingly similar to those made in previous down cycles, O'Neil reveals simple steps investors can follow to avoid costly mistakes and:

Buy only the best stocks at only the best times

Follow a market-tested 3-to-1 Profit-and-Loss Percentage Plan

Know when to sell for the biggest possible profit

Recognize chart patterns that presage enormous market moves

Manage a portfolio over time to maximize its returns

William O'Neil has succeeded in virtually every market environment by following a stable, nonemotional investment plan. In his latest book, O'Neil explains how anyone can follow that plan to become a profitable long-term investor, regardless of market tides or turns.

The Successful Investor will bring reason and welcome relief to all investors buffeted and bewildered by the perils and uncertainty of today's stock market.



