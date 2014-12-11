Price Pattern Analysis: Gold Breaks Five-Month Down Trend, S&P 500 May Have Formed a Double Top Below 2100 Figure

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be preparing for a pullback having put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern below a five-year high. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 11434 exposes the 23.6% level at 11379.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices began to turn lower as expected. A drop below the 2041.50-49.10 area marked by the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and the December 1 low exposes the 2018.10-22.10 zone (23.6% level, September 19 high).

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices overcome resistance at a falling trend line set from early July, exposing the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1237.59. A break above this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 61.8% level at 1262.96.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices paused to consolidate losses after five consecutive days of downward momentum. A break below the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 65.96 exposes the 61.8% level at 64.30.



