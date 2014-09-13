All About the Crosses: EUR/CHF

EURCHF



EUR/CHF has far surpassed USD/CHF bin terms in liquidity. EUR/CHF is probably one of the safest currencies pairs to trade because its moves are so orderly. It enjoys high volume, but trades in relatively predictable ranges since the Swiss and Euro zone economies are so closely linked.

Since EUR/CHF is primarily a range bound pair, traders can use real support and resistance to find entry and exit points for their trades. Because the pair tends to range across all time frames, using support and resistance is an effective trading strategy for short and long term traders alike!

The pair moves independently only during times of geopolitical tension or risk, when there is an inflow of capital into the Swiss franc, a safe haven currency. Breakouts like this are temporary and generally last 1-2 months.







What moved EURCHF



Gold

Since the Swiss franc is partly tied to the value of gold, movements in gold prices will be reflected in this pair.

Swiss economic data is reflected better in EUR/CHF than in USD/CHF.

When there is geopolitical tension, buying in the Swiss franc increases since it is a “safe haven” currency, thus pushing the price up.



Fundamentals to Watch

