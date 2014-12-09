SOMETHING TO READ - Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom

Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom

by Steve Sjuggerud

Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom shows you how to know in 30 seconds whether you should be in or out of the market.



The authors show you how great investors avoid mistakes--and win big. With Van Tharp's legendary risk-control techniques, learn how the world's most profitable investors reduce their risk and leave their wealth-generating potential unlimited, and how you can too.



You'll learn how to invest wisely--in every type of market, protecting what you earn, and developing sources of regular income to achieve financial independence.



Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom provides you with a specific program for freeing yourself from the workplace--forever. Let it show you how to seize control of your financial life by investing in the assets that will provide you with steady income until the day when your investment income surpasses your monthly expenses--and you are, once and for all, financially free.



Get smart about your money and retire in five years or sooner!

Most people are only a few thousand dollars a month away from financial freedom. Financial freedom is not about millions of dollars in the bank--it's simply about generating investment income that exceeds your cost of living. Once you're there, you're financially free!

Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom shows you how to get there, from how to invest wisely and protect what you earn to proven techniques for developing sources of regular income to cover your expenses and achieve financial independence. Inside, you'll discover:

The fastest and easiest way to get out of debt without pinching pennies

Simple models that tell you how and whe n to invest in stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate

to invest in stocks, bonds, gold, and real estate Van Tharp's legendary risk-control techniques--How the world's most profitable investors reduce their risk and leave their wealth-generating potential unlimited

People achieve financial freedom every day--now it's your turn. Safe Strategies for Financial Freedom shares the secrets of how you can achieve financial freedom by determining your "financial freedom number," making the right investment moves, and accepting nothing less than absolute success. From its risk-controlling investment strategies to its "Why didn't I think of that?" money-management techniques, you'll learn a financial program designed to make you the master of your money, instead of its slave.

"Financial freedom is within your grasp. In this book, you will learn a simple strategy that will free you forever. Once you start, you'll watch yourself moving closer and closer to financial freedom every month."



