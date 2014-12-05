Food For Thought - Why Germany, France, and Netherlands are Interested in Repatriating Their Gold

Recently, government officials from the Netherlands, Germany, and France have gained attention for expressing interest in repatriating their gold. What does this mean, and what consequences might it have for the precious metals market?

Netherlands has already moved 122 tons of gold holdings back home, while Switzerland and France are considering the same move. Germany abandoned the plan to repatriate its gold despite pressure from Eurosceptics.



"The 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath have revived interest in a monetary policy instrument of a bygone era: gold. This trend is especially pronounced in Europe, where central banks face public pressure to buy more gold or bring back home what they hold in vaults overseas," the Wall Street Journal reported.



Germany's plan to bring its $635 billion worth of gold bullion reserves back was abandoned by the German authorities.







