Video Manual and Free to Download: Ichimoku - Invalid Kumo Breakouts

Here's a look at a few Kumo Breakouts and why they are not valid breakouts.











Ichimoku indicator description

Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days. Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.

Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.

Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross

The Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen (Turning line) crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).



A bullish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen



A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.

A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.

A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.

A bearish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen

A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.

A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.

A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.

Kijun Sen Cross

The Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the price crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).



A bullish signal occurs when the price crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen



A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.

A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.

A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.

A bearish signal occurs when the price crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen

A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.

A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.

A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.



