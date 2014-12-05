Video Manual and Free to Download: Ichimoku - Invalid Kumo Breakouts
Video Manual and Free to Download: Ichimoku - Invalid Kumo Breakouts

5 December 2014, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
Here's a look at a few Kumo Breakouts and why they are not valid breakouts.





Ichimoku indicator description

  1. Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
  2. Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
  3. Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
  4. Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
  5. Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.

Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross
The Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen (Turning line) crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).

A bullish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen

  • A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
  • A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
  • A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
A bearish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen
  • A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
  • A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
  • A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.

Kijun Sen Cross
The Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the price crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).

A bullish signal occurs when the price crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen

  • A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
  • A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
  • A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
A bearish signal occurs when the price crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen
  • A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
  • A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
  • A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.


