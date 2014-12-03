Gold Daily R&S 03 - 12 - 2014





DISCLAIMER MODE : ON

XAUUSD Today Signal :

Buy Stop Area @ 1209.40 , with Take Profit @ 1212.40 & Stop Loss @ 1206.40

Sell Stop Area @ 1192.85, with Take Profit @ 1187.85 & Stop Loss @ 1195.85



Trade Options :

1. No SL , You Can Setting Trailing Stop - 200 (depend on your broker rules)

2. You Can Setting Open Pending Order Expiry, 2 Hours Before Market Close

3. You Can Activate One or Both of Signal To Trade, With Maximun Risk Both Of Them Lose

4. If Today Price Range Between Buy Stop & Sell Stop Area, There is NO TRADE







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Happy Green Pips ...

edukasi inside

yesy fatmawati