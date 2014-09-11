How to Trade the Oil Price

Crude oil can be effected by political tensions and people's views on the economy; it is a very volatile market and can easily move 200 to 400 points a day. It is as such one of the more volatile markets out there.









As one of the most significant resources in the world, crude oil is also a staple financial instrument for hegder, traders, and investors all across the globe. Keeping up with crude markets requires a keen attention to detail as well as patience in what is typically a volatile industry. For those looking to dabble in crude oil futures, there are a number of options available, leaving some to wonder where to begin.

