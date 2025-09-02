🔥 Buy TURBOGAIN Expert Advisor Now and get the Owl Program FREE! 🎁

Turn Your Analysis into Automated Profits: The Integrated Owl DZ AI Analyst + Trading Agent System

Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, tracking dozens of indicators, and then hesitating at the moment of decision? Do you manage multiple trading accounts and find it difficult to execute trades on all of them in a timely manner?

Introducing the ultimate solution that combines the power of intelligent analysis with the speed of automated execution. Our integrated system consists of two programs that work together in perfect harmony to provide you with a unique and superior trading experience.

Part One: The Smart Market Analyst (Owl DZ AI Analyst) - The Mastermind

This is not just another technical analysis tool; it's your intelligent assistant that does the heavy lifting for you.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gathers data from reliable sources like Investing.com and the Binance API to analyze Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, indices (like NASDAQ and Dow Jones), and commodities (Gold and Silver).

Advanced Technical Indicator Engine: Calculates over 12 essential technical indicators (such as RSI, MACD, Stoch, ADX, Williams %R) in addition to Moving Averages and Pivot Points.

Clear Trading Recommendations: Based on the aggregated analysis, it provides a clear recommendation (Strong Buy, Sell, Neutral) and displays a summary of the number of buy and sell signals.

Generates a Complete Trade Plan: It doesn't just give a recommendation; it automatically defines for you: Entry Price Take Profit Stop Loss

Advanced Risk Management: Enter your account capital and preferred risk level (Low, Medium, High), and the program will automatically calculate the appropriate Lot Size for the trade to protect your account.

Send Signals with a Click: Once you are confident in the trade, you can send it directly to the "Trading Agent" for automated execution.









Part Two: The Trading Agent - The Execution Hands





Once the Analyst generates the signal, the Trading Agent steps in to turn it into a real trade on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform with speed and precision.

Key Features:

Multi-Account Management: Connect and control up to 4 different MT5 accounts from a single interface. Perfect for those who manage their own accounts, family members' accounts, or client accounts.

Instant Trade Execution: It monitors the dedicated signals folder and, as soon as a new signal arrives from the "Analyst" program, it executes it immediately on all active accounts.

Stable and Reliable Architecture: Each account runs in a separate process (Multi-Processing), which means that any issue with one account will not affect the performance of the others.

Smart Symbol Mapping: Is the gold symbol on your platform "GOLD" while the signal uses "XAUUSD"? No problem! The system intelligently recognizes different asset symbols across brokers and executes the trade on the correct one.

Intelligent File Management: The signal file is not deleted until it has been successfully executed on all active accounts, preventing duplicate trades or missed opportunities on any single account.

Why Choose Our System?

Full Automation: From deep analysis to precise execution, everything is semi-automated.

Efficiency and Time-Saving: Save hours of manual analysis and manage all your accounts from one place.

Disciplined Trading: Eliminate emotional trading and make decisions based on objective data and numbers.

Flexibility: A single system that works across various financial markets.

Built-in Risk Management: The integrated lot size calculator helps you trade responsibly.

High Reliability: Designed to operate stably even when managing multiple accounts simultaneously.

Who is this system for?

The Day Trader looking for quick opportunities based on strong technical analysis.

The Account Manager who needs an effective tool to execute trades across multiple accounts efficiently.

The Technical Analyst who wants to speed up the analysis process and confirm their findings.

Any Trader who wants to add a degree of automation and discipline to their trading strategy.

Don't let another opportunity slip away due to hesitation or slow analysis. Get your copy of the Integrated Trading System now and start your journey towards smarter, automated trading!

What You Will Get:

The Owl DZ AI Analyst program file. The Trading Agent program file. A simple and straightforward setup guide.

















📩 Contact us today and secure your copy! = https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sabrinamql4

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves a high degree of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your own trading and financial decisions.



