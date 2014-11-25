Great news from Roboforex

Dear Clients and Partners!

We’re pleased to inform you that from now on each client of RoboForex financial group has an opportunity to withdraw funds via Bank Transfer regardless the way these funds were deposited.

We’d like to pay your attention that Bank Transfer is available for verified clients only. The mandatory condition is that the payment details in withdrawal application (full name of the owner of the bank account, in the first place) have to match the information, which was specified when registering Live Account and passed the complete verification.

Consequently, article 13.21 of the Client Agreement: "The Client can withdraw funds via Bank Transfer only if he deposited his trading account via Bank Transfer as well" – has been cancelled.

You can find the new version of the Client Agreement on "" page.

Sincerely,

RoboForex