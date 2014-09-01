Weekly Digest for Stocks and Market Exchange 2014, August 24 - August 31

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U.S. & Global Stock Market News
- David Tice: Stocks Will Fall 30%-60%
- Albert Edwards: The Stock Bubble Is Making A Hissing Sound
- Are Stocks Heading For A Crash This Fall?
- Broken Links: Fed Policy and the Growing Gap Between Wall Street and Main Street
- Global Equities Reach Record $66 Trillion
- Why “S&P 2000″ Is A Fed Manufactured Mirage
Emerging Markets News
- Brazil Goes Into Recession for First Time in Over 5 Years
- Here Are 4 Signs Of Trouble In The Brazilian Economy
- Peru’s Economy Expands at Slowest Pace in Almost 5 Years
- Lights off on Singapore’s Sentosa Cove as luxury house prices plunge (see my report on Singapore’s bubble)
- Cracks in China’s Strained Housing Market, Incentives Up to $325,000
- The property bubble is now a serious risk for China
- China’s falling real-estate prices trigger protests, clashes
- Bank of Israel Unexpectedly Cuts Interest Rate to Record
U.S. Housing News
- The U.S. Housing Echo-Bubble Is Popping
- Housing recovery is an illusion, real estate expert says
- Brooklyn Boom Squeezes Buyers Pushing Into Crown Heights
U.S. Higher Education News
- College grads face high hurdles to buying first homes
- The college majors that lead to underemployment
- Former For-Profit College Admissions Officer: It’s ‘Nothing More Than A Sales Job’
- Former Yale professor on elite colleges: They’re ‘exacerbating income inequality’
- The College Education Bubble
Australia News
- Australia’s housing bubble is real and banks are to blame, says author
- Moody’s downgrades Western Australia’s rating
- Iron Ore Posts Longest Losing Streak in Two Years as Surplus Builds
Tech News
- Snapchat Fetches $10 Billion Valuation
- A Controversial Ad Shows Female Tech Founders/CEOs Coding In Their Underwear
- Twitch’s $970m Exit Is A Big Win For Investors, Who Last Valued The Company At $100m
UK Housing News
- The British streets where house prices average £1m-plus
- Flat called ‘uninhabitable’ by estate agent on sale for almost £600,000
Global News
- Even Mainstream Academia Worried about Massive Bubbles in Markets
- The World Economy’s Terminal Case of Debt Sclerosis: In danger of dying from too much debt
- Draghi Pushes ECB Closer to QE as Deflation Risks Rise
- A worldwide deflation fear is expanding and may actually be rampant
- European Bond Market: Bubble of all Bubbles!
- Council On Foreign Relations Proposes That “Central Banks Should Hand Consumers Cash Directly”
U.S. Jobs and Economic Crisis News
- U.S. dollar stores in battle to double down on the poor
- It’s Not Just Politics That’s Broken – The Status Quo’s Model of “How the World Works” Is Broken
- Note to Fed: Money can’t buy you jobs
- Time to Focus on U.S. Underemployment, Not Unemployment
- U.S. Factories Keep Losing Ground to Global Rivals
- The Next Generation Will Have It Worse, Most Americans Say
- Why We’re So Down in the Dumps About the U.S. Economy