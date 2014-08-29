9.9.2014 "We wish we could say more" - Apple Confirms Sept. 9 Event to Debut iPhone 6
Events

29 August 2014, 18:11
Damiano Fabiański
Apple has confirmed that it is holding a press event on Sept. 9, most likely to unveil new products. The company is widely expected to debut a new version of the iPhone, and the company will reportedly offer at least one model with a larger 5.5-inch screen.

Reports also indicate that Apple may show off the long-awaited iWatch, a wearable device that would likely run on iOS.

The event will take place in the company’s hometown of Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Here’s a look at the invite:


