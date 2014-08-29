Apple To Launch iWatch In September





The iWatch may be coming earlier than everyone thought. Apple plans to launch a new wearable device, presumed by many to be a smartwatch, alongside two next-generation iPhones this September according to a report on tech news site Re/code. The site has previously reported that Apple will launch two, different sized versions of the iPhone 6 at an event on September 9. Apple has yet to send out formal invites to any event.

A September launch for the long-awaited iWatch would be earlier than many have expected, and announcing it alongside the new iPhone would also be a bold move for Apple and a confidence booster for its investors. Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster for instance has said he expects an iWatch after the iPhone 6 announcement, “potentially in October, with a retail price of $350.”

Apple’s new wearable device will, “make good use of Apple’s HealthKit health and fitness platform,” according to Re/code’s John Paczkowski. ”It will also — predictably — make good use of HomeKit, the company’s new framework for controlling connected devices — though it’s not clear how broadly or in what way.”



