Outline of MetaTrader Market (Infographics)

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Certified by Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)

MetaQuotes, 2013.04.02 10:42

We are pleased to announce the official certification of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Due to this, CME brokers now have the opportunity to use MetaTrader 5 when dealing with their customers at CME.

The certification awarded officially denotes that MetaTrader 5 meets all the technical requirements set by CME in relation to futures trading. The trading platform connects to the exchange via a specially developed gateway that ensures correct handling of market data, as well as trading operations and generates reports as required by CME.





Apart from CME, the trading platform has already been certified by a number of various world exchanges. However, the platform has evolved beyond exchange certifications. During the first two months of this year, two brokers at Moscow Exchange have already launched MetaTrader 5 for Live trading. More brokers are preparing to offer Live trading very soon on the exchange through MetaTrader 5.



Stock exchange traders' response to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform that previously associated the platform only with Forex market, appeared to be very positive. The platform major advantages as per trader feedback so far include high performance, a wide range of analytical functionality and the ability to use advanced solutions in the field of mobile and automated trading.

"MetaTrader 5 has appeared to be a very good choice for us, - comments Alexander Dubrov, Head of Internet Trading in Otkritie Financial Corporation. The back office solution is the best we have seen and the interface is very user-friendly. Judging by the first positive feedback from traders, the trading platform has a promising future."

Having completed the CME certification, MetaQuotes Software Corp. now intends to focus on brokerage companies that are members of CME. "Realizing that the launch of a new platform can be quite challenging for a broker, we proactively offer our assistance and support to stock market participants, - says Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. It is certainly a complex process that requires time but based on the traders' feedback so far, we stand a good chance."

In addition, the company keeps working on the integration of MetaTrader 5 with other world exchanges. In the next two months, we are planning to complete the certification for TURKDEX and Warsaw Stock Exchange.