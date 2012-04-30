MetaTrader 5 Is Now on the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange!
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http://www.zawya.com/story/ZAWYA20120416062933/Dubais-Alpari-ME-DMCC-lead-the-launch-of-MetaTrader-5-trading-platform-on-DGCX/
Dubai's Alpari ME DMCC lead the launch of MetaTrader 5 trading platform on DGCX
Dubai, 16 April 2012: Alpari ME DMCC (Alpari), part of the Alpari group of companies, one of the largest online trading companies in the world, will be the first DGCX broker to offer MetaQuotes' newest and most advanced online trading platform, MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The launch of the technology is to take place from their Middle East headquarters, reflecting the burgeoning growth in derivatives trading across the region.
Alpari has been at the forefront of the online trading industry since its inception, and with this Dubai-led launch of MT5, Alpari ME DMCC has once again proven its commitment to revolutionising futures trading for its clients in the region. Through Alpari's MT5 offering, clients will now be able to diversify into futures and options and will be able to execute trades on DGCX. The launch is being lead from Dubai and reinforces its commitment to the Middle East, offering UAE based and regional clients a variety of trading opportunities through leading technology portals.
The largest user of MetaQuotes' trading platforms and a client base in excess of 170,000 with a monthly volume in excess of US$210 billion per month, Alpari has been chosen to lead the launch of this revolutionary platform, which now allows clients to access the futures marketplace.
Alpari ME DMCC is the first broker to offer MT5 on DGCX, allowing its client base to seamlessly communicate with commodity future exchanges through the ease of one-click dealing. It also allows additional analytical functionality alongside increasing the numbers of orders as well as a complete charting system. The new trading terminal allows traders to take advantage of multiple markets, in addition to executing trading operations in futures and options.
Alpari ME DMCC was recently awarded full broker membership by the DGCX, offering its clients a wider range of tradable assets including currency & commodity futures.
Iskandar Najjar, CEO of Alpari ME DMCC, said: "We are extremely proud to be one of the first brokers to launch such an advanced trading platform, something that we have been eagerly anticipating. The launch of this platform will see to it that all types of investors, no matter how large or small, have the same access to DGCX products via the comfort of their own online trading platform. Once again, this move sees Alpari leading the industry by staying at the forefront of technology, offering unrivalled choice to our clients in the region. Alpari's newest MT5 offering will significantly change the way investors access the DGCX and will give our clients a new range of tradable products, available through a well-known technology that they are familiar with."
Mushegh Tovmasyan, Global Head of Sales, Alpari UK said: "MT5 is something that will be potentially used by millions of people around the world and as such, it is rewarding to know that our team in Dubai will be the first office to test out the new system. We will now be looking forward to rolling out the system across the other territories in which operate."
About Alpari ME DMCC
Alpari ME DMCC, based in Dubai, is part of the Alpari group of companies. The company offers support for individuals and institutions seeking to trade in Forex or commodities across any of the Alpari group of companies' platforms and exchanges.
About the Alpari group of companies
With a history dating back to 1998, the Alpari companies are among the world's fastest growing providers of online Forex trading services. The companies provide cutting edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programmes and world-class customer service.
The Alpari companies have more than 50 offices in cities in over 20 countries, including London, New York, Shanghai, Dubai, Moscow, Mumbai and Frankfurt. Combined, they look after over 170,000 active trading accounts, generating monthly trading volumes in excess of $210 billion, and employ over 630 people worldwide.**All figures May 2011
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This year we have repeatedly informed about our active work on increasing the number of exchanges supported by MetaTrader 5 platform. And today we are pleased to announce that our company has been granted the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) status from the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).
This means that DGCX Members will be able to use MetaTrader 5 trading platform through a special gateway to provide services to their trading clients. Thus, DGCX has become the third international exchange supported by MetaTrader 5 platform.
"Our integration solution meets all the requirements of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange," said Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "A great work has been done, but the platform development will not be stopped. Our objective is to offer even more opportunities to the Exchange Members and we will continue our work".
A wide range of tools for technical analysis and powerful functionality of MetaTrader 5 platform will provide an exceptional support of DGCX Members trading needs. We suggest Members of other international exchanges to be ready. We will come to you soon!