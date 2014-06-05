MetaTrader 5 is now available to Brazilian traders for trading on the BM&FBovespa Stock Exchange
Brilliant news !!!
Congratulations to the visionaries of XP Investiments and MetaQuotes for conducting this process, believing and making possible the algorithms market scenario shift in Brazil.
My compliments also to all who, although not publicly known or recognized, worked for this achievement and continue working hard at all levels in the back office.
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Brilhante notícia !!!
Parabéns aos visionários da XP Investimentos e da MetaQuotes pela condução desse processo, por acreditarem e possibilitarem a mudança de cenário do mercado de negociação por algoritmos no Brasil.
Meus cumprimentos também a todos que, mesmo não sendo publicamente conhecidos ou reconhecidos, trabalharam para essa conquista e continuam trabalhando duramente em todos os níveis de retaguarda.
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The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has expanded its global presence and is now available on the Brazilian market. The largest independent Broker in Brazil XP Investimentos has officially launched MetaTrader 5. This means that more than 80,000 customers of the company can now trade in the financial markets using the world famous platform.
Importantly, traders can trade not only currency instruments, but also stocks and futures of Brazilian companies. To connect to the São Paulo Stock Exchange BM&FBovespa, XP Investimentos specialists have developed a special gateway to provide correct execution of trades and delivery of market quotes. Finally, customers of XP Investimentos can fully appreciate the benefits of stock trading with the MetaTrader 5 platform.
XP Investimentos rigorously tested the terminal prior to announce the launch of the new service publicly. “For more than 10 months, MetaTrader 5 was available only to 100 users selected for beta testing of the product. Only after the final debugging of all processes, trading with MetaTrader 5 became available to all our clients” says Guilherme Benchimol CEO of XP Investimentos.
"Interest in the South American market has recently increased," says Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes. "We are looking to expand our presence in the region. We have entered the Brazilian market with the help of the leading local broker with a large client base to instantly win a substantial market share. Thus, we achieve a higher exposure by providing MetaTrader 5 to the broad masses of traders, while our partner XP Investimentos have satisfied the wishes of their customers. We are happy to strengthen our position in the region and will continue to actively expand into the Latin American market."