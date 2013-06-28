MetaTrader 5 Certified by Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
We are happy to announce the certification of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform by Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). It is one of the fastest-growing markets of Central and Eastern Europe, and WSE is the leader of this region in terms of capitalization, trading turnover and the number of quoted instruments. Now, any broker can use MetaTrader 5 to serve traders on this exchange.
Certification means that MetaTrader 5 has passed all necessary tests and meets all requirements of the stock exchange. The special gateway has been developed for MetaTrader 5 to provide connection to Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Several major brokers and potential clients of the company have already expressed their interest in using MetaTrader 5 in their work on WSE. The appropriate negotiations are currently underway. The work on the platform's integration with other world stock exchanges is going at full speed and the functionality of the existing gateways is also being expanded.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
We are happy to announce the certification of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform by Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). It is one of the fastest-growing markets of Central and Eastern Europe, and WSE is the leader of this region in terms of capitalization, trading turnover and the number of quoted instruments. Now, any broker can use MetaTrader 5 to serve traders on this exchange.
Certification means that MetaTrader 5 has passed all necessary tests and meets all requirements of the stock exchange. The special gateway has been developed for MetaTrader 5 to provide connection to Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Several major brokers and potential clients of the company have already expressed their interest in using MetaTrader 5 in their work on WSE. The appropriate negotiations are currently underway. The work on the platform's integration with other world stock exchanges is going at full speed and the functionality of the existing gateways is also being expanded.