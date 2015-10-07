BM&FBOVESPA's Financial Instruments Now in MetaTrader 5
i installed it.
Do you wanna share, "how"?
well, before install i don't know its name. so i click that link above to go to its website and find out that setup file. that's all :-)
but if you know its name, easy to add its address to open new account: MetaBrazil-Demo
Hi luenbo, for me connection is working fine (as pictured below with Depth of Market - DOM delivered).
Actually there are some small issues to fix but in my point of view all this will be ok soon as brokers market data are more complete.
Please send more details about your problem.
Great news!
Hi, Guys ..
Unfortunately, doesn't working ( Options, Index, Historical Data ) :-(
What Shame !
ychaim
MetaQuotes Software Corp. has reached an agreement with BM&FBOVESPA, Brazil's leading financial exchange, and gained the right to transmit delayed market data via the MetaTrader 5 trading platform free of charge.
Market data or, in other words, market quotes are often provided by exchanges for a certain fee. The agreement with BM&FBOVESPA allows MetaQuotes to transmit 15 minute delayed market data for all instruments traded on BM&FBOVESPA via the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Stock indices (e.g. the IBOV stock index) are the only exception, with their data being available in real-time.
Access to quotes for financial instruments traded on the exchange is possible by simply downloading the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal from the website of the official agent of the Company in Brazil. That version of the trading platform has already been set up to receiving market data provided by BM&FBOVESPA and allows you to work with such data using demo accounts. This opportunity is available to all interested users trading on BM&FBOVESPA.
MetaQuotes' representatives believe that the arrangement with BM&FBOVESPA will help the Company to strengthen its position in the region. "We are committed to providing traders in Brazil with the most comprehensive range of services, - says Erico Contenta, Head of MetaQuotes' Brazil Office. This will allow us to achieve higher exposure and faster development of our Company in this region".
Strategically, the agreement with BM&FBOVESPA is yet another milestone towards a collaboration of MetaQuotes, a leader in the Forex software market, with financial exchanges globally. With this objective in view, the Company developed the MetaTrader 5 trading platform specifically to ensure proper operation in stock markets. Relations with well-known exchanges, such as London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have also been established and their integrations to MetaTrader 5 are actively in development.