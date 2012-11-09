MetaTrader 5 Goes on the Ukrainian Exchange's List of Certified Brokerage Systems
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We are pleased to announce that the MetaTrader 5 trading platform has been successfully certified by the Ukrainian Exchange. The certificate received from the Ukrainian Exchange states that the platform is in compliance with all requirements of the Ukrainian part and admitted to trading on the Ukrainian Exchange derivatives market.
Any broker now has the opportunity to serve his clients on the Ukrainian Exchange using MetaTrader 5, while any trader can trade on the Ukrainian Exchange. Connection to the exchange in MetaTrader 5 is provided via the UXGateway developed specifically for this purpose.
The certification of the platform by the Ukrainian Exchange is a well thought out move towards strategic integration of MetaTrader 5 with world exchanges. This year, MetaQuotes Software Corp. has already succeeded with a number of significant exchanges and continues to actively develop gateways for new trading venues. The most critical goal the developers have set is to offer massive opportunities for MetaTrader 5 users to conveniently trade on any world exchange."Lately, we have been very active in integrating MetaTrader 5 with international exchanges and have done a big job over the last year," - says Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "Thus, integration with the Ukrainian Exchange is the fifth integration accomplished this year. However, we are not going to stop at what has been achieved and will continue to expand the platform's horizons."