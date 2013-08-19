MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Certified by Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
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We are happy to announce the certification of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform by Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). It is a primary stock exchange in Australia and one of the largest exchanges in the Asian Region. Brokers working on ASX now have the opportunity to serve clients using MetaTrader 5. Certification means that MetaTrader 5 has passed all necessary tests and meets all requirements of the ASX exchange.
Australia is the thirteenth largest economic country in the world and one of the third largest countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Australian stock market is the eighth one in the world and the second one in the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, traders working at the main Australian exchange may enjoy a wide field of activity. To start their work at the exchange, they only need to download MetaTrader 5 and choose a broker having MetaTrader 5 Gateway to ASX.
MetaTrader 5 Gateway to ASX is a simple and secure integration solution for brokers providing fully-featured access to the exchange with the ability to perform trading operations and receive quotes.
All MetaTrader 5 features are available on ASX, therefore brokers will receive a powerful and convenient platform having many useful services that will be appreciated by their clients. These services include social trading with automatic copying of deals, mobile applications for trading via smartphones and tablets and MetaTrader AppStore having plenty of trading robots and technical indicators.