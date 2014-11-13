Gold to hit back to 1166.44 for a short time by USD Unemployment Claims

past data is 278K

forecast data is 280K

actual data is 290K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week. Although it's generally viewed as a lagging indicator, the number of unemployed people is an important signal of overall economic health because consumer spending is highly correlated with labor-market conditions. Unemployment is also a major consideration for those steering the country's monetary policy.

==========

"In the week ending November 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claimswas 290,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 278,000. The 4-week moving average was 285,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 279,000.



The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment ratewas 1.8percent for the week ending November 1, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemploymentduring the week ending November 1 was 2,392,000, an increase of 36,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up 8,000 from 2,348,000 to 2,356,000. The 4-week moving average was 2,372,500, an increase of 750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,000 from 2,369,750 to 2,371,750."





