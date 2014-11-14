Divergence With RSI Indicator: HowTo and Trading Setups
Divergence With RSI Indicator: HowTo and Trading Setups

14 November 2014
Mike Dennis
Mike Dennis
Divergence is one of the trade setups used by Forex traders. It involves looking at a chart and one more indicator. For our example we shall use the RSI indicator. To make this setup find two chart points at which price makes a new swing high or a new swing low but the RSI indicator does not, indicating a divergence between price and momentum. 

In the chart below we identify two chart points, point A and point B (swing highs). Then using RSI indicator we check the highs made by the RSI, these are the highs that are directly below Chart points A and B. We then draw one line on the chart and another line on the RSI indicator.



  • HH=Higher High- two highs but the last one is higher
  • LH= Lower High- two highs but the last one is lower
  • HL=Higher Low- two lows but the last one is higher
  • LL= Lower Low- two lows but the last one is lower

