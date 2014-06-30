DAX forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The DAX as you can see fell during the course of the week, testing the €9800 level. However, we found enough support towards the end of the week in order to stop falling, and we are certainly approaching a significantly supportive area. The €9700 level is very supportive as far as we can tell, so we would expect a lot of buying pressure to enter the market at that point in time to make this uptrend continue going higher. We have no interest in selling, at least not until we break down below the €9000 level, something that we do not expect to see anytime soon.











