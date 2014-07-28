Dian Kemala, EURJPY 28 July - 01 Aug

From daily chart, we can see there is two important level, Daily fibonacci support and double bottom. If there is a correction from support channel pattern, 138.16 will be maximum target.

As long as this channel not break, gartley will continue perform to 135.60





If we see smaller time frame, The first resistance at 137.63 as minor fibonacci level and also classic support and resistance level (support become resistance). A big possibility rejection will happen from this level.



disclaimer :Trading on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest or do any trading activities you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.