Market News

DAX forecast for the week of July 28, 2014, Technical Analysis

27 July 2014, 10:36
Ray Steve
The DAX went back and forth during the course of the week, eventually settling on a relatively neutral candle. It appears that the market is trying to find a little bit of momentum to break out to the upside, as the €10,000 level has been a significant barrier. That barrier should eventually get broken though, it’s just a matter of finding the momentum to do so. Ultimately, we believe that this market breaks above that level and heads to the €12,000 level. We have no interest in selling this market as it has been so bullish lately.




