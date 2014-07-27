DAX forecast for the week of July 28, 2014, Technical Analysis

The DAX went back and forth during the course of the week, eventually settling on a relatively neutral candle. It appears that the market is trying to find a little bit of momentum to break out to the upside, as the €10,000 level has been a significant barrier. That barrier should eventually get broken though, it’s just a matter of finding the momentum to do so. Ultimately, we believe that this market breaks above that level and heads to the €12,000 level. We have no interest in selling this market as it has been so bullish lately.
A 10000€ or 12000€ level does not exist. There Are Points. We also Are in a sideway range between ca. 10000 Points and 9000 Points. There is No bullish and no bearish market.
if You Analyse The dax You should do it correctly. Furthermore we are affected because of political news.
You also should know that 12000points are hardly to reach. The points we have now are affected because of dividends. The DAX is not like the Dow Jones. The DAX will be calculated in a different way. So its really hard to say "after 10000 we go to 12000". Some analysts said the same when DAX reached 10100 points. What happened? He went down really fast!
One thing at least. If DAX would be calculated like Dow Jones. We would be at 5000 points ;)
yes, agree :)
