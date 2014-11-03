HOW TO TRADE: AB=CD Pattern

A look at how to trade the AB=CD Pattern.



This is educational video about how to trade this pattern.



There are a few key steps:

Identify the start of the trend (point A to point B) Once the market begins to retrace at Point B, use Fibonacci lines to measure a retracement

Point C is the Fibonacci line where the retracement ends

Point D is the next top in the trend. The distance from Point A to Point B is equal to Point C to Point D.







This is the forming AB=CD pattern for bullish, EURUSD, H8 timeframe: