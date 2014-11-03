HOW TO TRADE: AB=CD Pattern
3 November 2014, 15:11
A look at how to trade the AB=CD Pattern.

This is educational video about how to trade this pattern.

There are a few key steps:

  1. Identify the start of the trend (point A to point B)
  2. Once the market begins to retrace at Point B, use Fibonacci lines to measure a retracement
  3. Point C is the Fibonacci line where the retracement ends
  4. Point D is the next top in the trend. The distance from Point A to Point B is equal to Point C to Point D.


This is the forming AB=CD pattern for bullish, EURUSD, H8 timeframe:

This is forming bullish AB=CD pattern for GOLD (XAUUSD):

