THE DIGEST - Fundamental Forecast 2014, October 26 - November 02 for US Dollar, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD

US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar and Market Confidence Ride on FOMC Decision

In a deluge of event risk this week, the FOMC rate decision stands as a focal point for the Dollar and market sentiment

A status quo or slightly hawkish lean from the Fed risks reviving the fallout of the ‘Taper Tantrum’

Japanese Yen Fundamentals - USD/JPY to Eye Fresh Highs on Less-Dovish FOMC, More BOJ Easing

The Weekly Volume Report: USD/JPY Rallies, Turnover Doesn’t

Yen May See Greater Impact from Eurozone PMIs Than the Euro

NZDUSD Fundamentals - New Zealand Dollar at Risk on Dovish RBNZ, Status-Quo FOMC

NZ Dollar Vulnerable if RBNZ Opts to Augment Future Rate Hike Pledge

Status-Quo FOMC May Send Kiwi Lower as Fed Tightening Bets Rebuild

AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Faces A Potential “Breakout” On US Heavy Event Risk

AUD/USD Remains Range-Bound Despite Plenty Of Intraday Volatility

Void of Major Domestic Data To Leave Steadfast RBA Policy Bets Intact

GOLD Fundamentals - Gold Losses to Accelerate on Less Dovish FOMC- Support Break Eyes 1206