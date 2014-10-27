THE DIGEST - Fundamental Forecast 2014, October 26 - November 02 for US Dollar, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD
27 October 2014, 15:11
Damiano Fabiański
US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar and Market Confidence Ride on FOMC Decision

  • In a deluge of event risk this week, the FOMC rate decision stands as a focal point for the Dollar and market sentiment
  • A status quo or slightly hawkish lean from the Fed risks reviving the fallout of the ‘Taper Tantrum’

Japanese Yen Fundamentals - USD/JPY to Eye Fresh Highs on Less-Dovish FOMC, More BOJ Easing

  • The Weekly Volume Report: USD/JPY Rallies, Turnover Doesn’t
  • Yen May See Greater Impact from Eurozone PMIs Than the Euro

NZDUSD Fundamentals - New Zealand Dollar at Risk on Dovish RBNZ, Status-Quo FOMC

  • NZ Dollar Vulnerable if RBNZ Opts to Augment Future Rate Hike Pledge
  • Status-Quo FOMC May Send Kiwi Lower as Fed Tightening Bets Rebuild

AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Faces A Potential “Breakout” On US Heavy Event Risk

  • AUD/USD Remains Range-Bound Despite Plenty Of Intraday Volatility
  • Void of Major Domestic Data To Leave Steadfast RBA Policy Bets Intact

GOLD Fundamentals - Gold Losses to Accelerate on Less Dovish FOMC- Support Break Eyes 1206

  • WTI Bounces From 80.00 Floor, Gold Remains Vulnerable Ahead Of US Data
  • Gold 1217 and 1207 are Possible Support Levels

