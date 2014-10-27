THE DIGEST - Fundamental Forecast 2014, October 26 - November 02 for US Dollar, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD

1
US Dollar Fundamentals - Dollar and Market Confidence Ride on FOMC Decision
- In a deluge of event risk this week, the FOMC rate decision stands as a focal point for the Dollar and market sentiment
- A status quo or slightly hawkish lean from the Fed risks reviving the fallout of the ‘Taper Tantrum’
Japanese Yen Fundamentals - USD/JPY to Eye Fresh Highs on Less-Dovish FOMC, More BOJ Easing
- The Weekly Volume Report: USD/JPY Rallies, Turnover Doesn’t
- Yen May See Greater Impact from Eurozone PMIs Than the Euro
NZDUSD Fundamentals - New Zealand Dollar at Risk on Dovish RBNZ, Status-Quo FOMC
- NZ Dollar Vulnerable if RBNZ Opts to Augment Future Rate Hike Pledge
- Status-Quo FOMC May Send Kiwi Lower as Fed Tightening Bets Rebuild
AUDUSD Fundamentals - AUD Faces A Potential “Breakout” On US Heavy Event Risk
- AUD/USD Remains Range-Bound Despite Plenty Of Intraday Volatility
- Void of Major Domestic Data To Leave Steadfast RBA Policy Bets Intact
GOLD Fundamentals - Gold Losses to Accelerate on Less Dovish FOMC- Support Break Eyes 1206
- WTI Bounces From 80.00 Floor, Gold Remains Vulnerable Ahead Of US Data
- Gold 1217 and 1207 are Possible Support Levels