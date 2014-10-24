Corrected Gann Angles

Hello Everyone`

after long studies about gann angles and how it work , finally i get the correct calculation for the angle helped me to draw the angles in any time frame with no changes in the angles location

Basic Gann Angles

basically Gann angle 1x1 is the rising of one point of price x one period on time ( Daily - weekly - Calendar - monthly )

1x2 is the moving of 1 point each 2 time of period and so on .......

VERY IMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT 1X1 HAS NO RELATION WITH THE 45 DEGREE AS EVERY ONE IS SAYING

this calculation is working smoothly with no issue with the market moving in bigger price , but for currency you need to use the multiply of 1x1 to get the correct angles

as we know Gann mentioned 1x1 , 1x2 , 1x4 , 1x8 and 2x1 , 4x1 , 8x1 and some time using angles 1x3 and 3x1 as half angles

if we notice that angles is multiplying by 2 if we keep doing the same we will get ( for example ) 1x256 , 1x512 , 1x1024 , 1x2048 and if we use the half angles we will get 1x 384 , 1x768 , 1x1536 , 1x3072 and so on

the hard thing is to know what is type of angles working for the market you are trading.

if we take the example of above photo you will see that this market is working with Gann weekly angles , using the indicator you can draw the angles from any time frame lower or higher

knowing the correct pattern for the angles is the Key for Success and entering the market in a very accurate time and price.

Regards

AMD