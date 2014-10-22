Identify morale problems in your data science team with the help of sentiment analysis
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Identify morale problems in your data science team with the help of sentiment analysis

22 October 2014, 18:33
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Sentiment analysis attempts to gauge the mood of a group based on their online conversations with each other.

This is a good way to learn valuable information about your data scientists' morale. How is your team's morale? You might turn to your change professionals for this information; however, even change experts tend to rely more on impressions and intuition than data and analyses.

What a missed opportunity if you have data scientists on your team! Leaders who employ data scientists to formulate and implement their corporate strategy are at a distinct advantage: They can turn data science back on their own,...

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#machine learning, Sentiment Analysis, Fraud Detection