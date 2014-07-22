XAUUSD Fundamentals 2014, July 20 - 27

Gold markets fell during the course of the week, testing the $1300 level. This market bounce from there, but the candle was in exactly supportive enough to get us too excited about buying. We certainly wouldn’t sell though, as the market certainly has support underneath that level as well. With that being the case, we think that the gold market is essentially going to be flat in the short-term, with maybe just the slightest of upward momentum. With that, we are necessarily interested in trading this from a long-term perspective.















