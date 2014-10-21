From The Book : OPERATIONAL RISK WITH EXCEL AND VBA

"THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CORRELATION AND REGRESSION

Correlation analysis compares how two random variables vary together. In regression we assume the values taken by the dependent variable are influenced or caused by the independent variables. Therefore, regression provides us with a cause-and-effect modeling framework. Correlation, on the other hand, informs us that two variables may be related, but it tells us nothing about causation. For example, in Figure 12.14 we consider two random variables, W and X, and a dependent variable Z. If increasing values of W and increasing values of X tend to influence Z in the same direction, then W and X will be positively correlated, but not causally related; however, W and X do cause Z."

