LRMR: Larimar Therapeutics Inc
4.22 USD 0.06 (1.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LRMR hat sich für heute um -1.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Larimar Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
4.13 4.34
Jahresspanne
1.61 9.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.28
- Eröffnung
- 4.32
- Bid
- 4.22
- Ask
- 4.52
- Tief
- 4.13
- Hoch
- 4.34
- Volumen
- 910
- Tagesänderung
- -1.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 101.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -34.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K