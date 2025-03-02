KurseKategorien
Währungen / LRMR
Zurück zum Aktien

LRMR: Larimar Therapeutics Inc

4.22 USD 0.06 (1.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LRMR hat sich für heute um -1.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Larimar Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LRMR News

Tagesspanne
4.13 4.34
Jahresspanne
1.61 9.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.28
Eröffnung
4.32
Bid
4.22
Ask
4.52
Tief
4.13
Hoch
4.34
Volumen
910
Tagesänderung
-1.40%
Monatsänderung
15.30%
6-Monatsänderung
101.91%
Jahresänderung
-34.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K