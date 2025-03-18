KurseKategorien
INDP: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc

3.04 USD 0.47 (18.29%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INDP hat sich für heute um 18.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Indaptus Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

INDP News

Tagesspanne
2.57 3.11
Jahresspanne
0.27 13.40
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.57
Eröffnung
2.57
Bid
3.04
Ask
3.34
Tief
2.57
Hoch
3.11
Volumen
1.305 K
Tagesänderung
18.29%
Monatsänderung
-51.67%
6-Monatsänderung
452.73%
Jahresänderung
149.18%
