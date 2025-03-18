Währungen / INDP
INDP: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc
3.04 USD 0.47 (18.29%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INDP hat sich für heute um 18.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Indaptus Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.57 3.11
Jahresspanne
0.27 13.40
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.57
- Eröffnung
- 2.57
- Bid
- 3.04
- Ask
- 3.34
- Tief
- 2.57
- Hoch
- 3.11
- Volumen
- 1.305 K
- Tagesänderung
- 18.29%
- Monatsänderung
- -51.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 452.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 149.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K