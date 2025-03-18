Currencies / INDP
INDP: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc
2.41 USD 0.13 (5.70%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INDP exchange rate has changed by 5.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.24 and at a high of 2.45.
Follow Indaptus Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INDP News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Indaptus Therapeutics stock falls after mixed clinical trial updates
- Indaptus reports partial response in cancer patient with Decoy20
- Indaptus Posts Narrower Loss in Q2
- Indaptus Therapeutics regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule
- Indaptus Therapeutics raises $5.7 million through convertible notes
- Indaptus Therapeutics approves 1-for-28 reverse stock split
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; FactSet Research Shares Gain After Q3 Results - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Indaptus Therapeutics raises $2.3 million through convertible notes
- Indaptus Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2 Combination Study of Decoy20 with PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Tislelizumab
- INDP stock touches 52-week low at $0.31 amid sharp annual decline
- Indaptus Therapeutics Q1 Update: Company Advances Decoy20 Immunotherapy To Fight Cancer, Maxim Group Analyst Reiterates Buy Rating - Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)
- EXCLUSIVE: Indaptus Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Combination Study of Decoy20 With BeiGene's Cancer Drug For Advanced Solid Tumors - Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)
Daily Range
2.24 2.45
Year Range
0.27 13.40
- Previous Close
- 2.28
- Open
- 2.25
- Bid
- 2.41
- Ask
- 2.71
- Low
- 2.24
- High
- 2.45
- Volume
- 718
- Daily Change
- 5.70%
- Month Change
- -61.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 338.18%
- Year Change
- 97.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev