INDP: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc
2.78 USD 0.21 (8.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INDP ha avuto una variazione del 8.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.57 e ad un massimo di 3.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INDP News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Indaptus Therapeutics stock falls after mixed clinical trial updates
- Indaptus reports partial response in cancer patient with Decoy20
- Indaptus Posts Narrower Loss in Q2
- Indaptus Therapeutics regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule
- Indaptus Therapeutics raises $5.7 million through convertible notes
- Indaptus Therapeutics approves 1-for-28 reverse stock split
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; FactSet Research Shares Gain After Q3 Results - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)
- Why Sequans Communications Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 42%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR)
- Indaptus Therapeutics raises $2.3 million through convertible notes
- Indaptus Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2 Combination Study of Decoy20 with PD-1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Tislelizumab
- INDP stock touches 52-week low at $0.31 amid sharp annual decline
- Indaptus Therapeutics Q1 Update: Company Advances Decoy20 Immunotherapy To Fight Cancer, Maxim Group Analyst Reiterates Buy Rating - Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)
- EXCLUSIVE: Indaptus Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Combination Study of Decoy20 With BeiGene's Cancer Drug For Advanced Solid Tumors - Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.57 3.15
Intervallo Annuale
0.27 13.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.57
- Apertura
- 2.57
- Bid
- 2.78
- Ask
- 3.08
- Minimo
- 2.57
- Massimo
- 3.15
- Volume
- 1.768 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -55.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 405.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 127.87%
21 settembre, domenica