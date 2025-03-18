QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INDP
Tornare a Azioni

INDP: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc

2.78 USD 0.21 (8.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INDP ha avuto una variazione del 8.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.57 e ad un massimo di 3.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INDP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.57 3.15
Intervallo Annuale
0.27 13.40
Chiusura Precedente
2.57
Apertura
2.57
Bid
2.78
Ask
3.08
Minimo
2.57
Massimo
3.15
Volume
1.768 K
Variazione giornaliera
8.17%
Variazione Mensile
-55.80%
Variazione Semestrale
405.45%
Variazione Annuale
127.87%
21 settembre, domenica