IMVT: Immunovant Inc

15.40 USD 0.29 (1.92%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IMVT hat sich für heute um 1.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.55 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Immunovant Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
15.07 15.55
Jahresspanne
12.72 32.10
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
15.11
Eröffnung
15.35
Bid
15.40
Ask
15.70
Tief
15.07
Hoch
15.55
Volumen
3.326 K
Tagesänderung
1.92%
Monatsänderung
3.84%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.73%
Jahresänderung
-45.74%
