IMVT: Immunovant Inc
15.40 USD 0.29 (1.92%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IMVT hat sich für heute um 1.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.55 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Immunovant Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
15.07 15.55
Jahresspanne
12.72 32.10
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.11
- Eröffnung
- 15.35
- Bid
- 15.40
- Ask
- 15.70
- Tief
- 15.07
- Hoch
- 15.55
- Volumen
- 3.326 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.92%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.84%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -45.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K