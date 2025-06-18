CotaçõesSeções
IMVT: Immunovant Inc

15.19 USD 0.08 (0.53%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IMVT para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.07 e o mais alto foi 15.55.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Immunovant Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
15.07 15.55
Faixa anual
12.72 32.10
Fechamento anterior
15.11
Open
15.35
Bid
15.19
Ask
15.49
Low
15.07
High
15.55
Volume
687
Mudança diária
0.53%
Mudança mensal
2.43%
Mudança de 6 meses
-10.96%
Mudança anual
-46.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh