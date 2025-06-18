货币 / IMVT
IMVT: Immunovant Inc
15.52 USD 0.23 (1.50%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IMVT汇率已更改1.50%。当日，交易品种以低点15.36和高点15.73进行交易。
关注Immunovant Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.36 15.73
年范围
12.72 32.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.29
- 开盘价
- 15.36
- 卖价
- 15.52
- 买价
- 15.82
- 最低价
- 15.36
- 最高价
- 15.73
- 交易量
- 1.287 K
- 日变化
- 1.50%
- 月变化
- 4.65%
- 6个月变化
- -9.03%
- 年变化
- -45.31%
