IMVT: Immunovant Inc
15.11 USD 0.18 (1.18%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IMVT de hoy ha cambiado un -1.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.82.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Immunovant Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
15.08 15.82
Rango anual
12.72 32.10
- Cierres anteriores
- 15.29
- Open
- 15.36
- Bid
- 15.11
- Ask
- 15.41
- Low
- 15.08
- High
- 15.82
- Volumen
- 3.421 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.18%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.43%
- Cambio anual
- -46.76%
